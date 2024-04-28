Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 8,706 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $169,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $510.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $514.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

