Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 5,817 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 32.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 5.4% during the third quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $224,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 1.6 %

SO stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $739,587. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.