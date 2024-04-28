Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 657 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

