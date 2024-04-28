Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys Shares of 4,126 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COF opened at $146.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

