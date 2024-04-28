Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $335.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.26 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

