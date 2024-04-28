Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $133.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.