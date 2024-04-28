Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

