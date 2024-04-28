Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6,879.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,277 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.13% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.58 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

