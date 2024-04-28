Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $34.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,970,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VB stock opened at $216.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

