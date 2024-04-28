Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $733.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $761.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $380.77 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $696.95 billion, a PE ratio of 126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

