Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $1.11 Million in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $395.01 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $274.98 and a 52-week high of $625.00. The stock has a market cap of $695.22 million, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.18.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATRI

Atrion Profile

(Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.