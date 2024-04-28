Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 310 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $306.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

