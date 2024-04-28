Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $248.28 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

