Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

