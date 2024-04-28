Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,968 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

KRE opened at $48.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

