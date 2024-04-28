Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 19,653 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,732,000 after acquiring an additional 621,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332,222 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,326,000 after acquiring an additional 168,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CFG stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

