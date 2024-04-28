Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Clariant Stock Performance
Shares of CLZNY opened at $14.66 on Friday. Clariant has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.
About Clariant
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clariant
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.