Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of CLZNY opened at $14.66 on Friday. Clariant has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

