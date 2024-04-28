Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $30.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock worth $46,438,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Confluent by 40.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 366,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Confluent by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

