CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $129.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. CONMED has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CONMED by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

