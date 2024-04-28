Consolidated Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in KLA by 42.4% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in KLA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in KLA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.42.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $33.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $706.26. 1,193,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $685.41 and a 200 day moving average of $600.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $369.00 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 103.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.61 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

