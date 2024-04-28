Consolidated Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,479. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

