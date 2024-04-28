Consolidated Planning Corp Takes $205,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $335.61. 1,063,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,426. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.88 and a 200-day moving average of $315.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

