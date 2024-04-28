Core Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,316 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Core Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 423.0% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. 60,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,920. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $43.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.