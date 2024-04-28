Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys 4,035 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 107.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 90,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 377,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.