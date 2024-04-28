Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys 4,035 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 107.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 90,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 377,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.