Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 421,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 49,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $216.62 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.56 and a 200-day moving average of $192.56.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

