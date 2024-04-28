Cornerstone Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,202,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,994,000 after purchasing an additional 39,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.00.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $723.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $759.21 and its 200-day moving average is $708.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

