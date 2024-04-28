Cornerstone Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $251.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.00. The stock has a market cap of $377.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

