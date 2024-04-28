Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $260.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.81 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

