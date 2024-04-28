Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CFR traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.08. 606,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,884. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.91.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.92.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

