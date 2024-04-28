Darrow Company Inc. Buys Shares of 453 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Humana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,865,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Humana Trading Down 1.8 %

Humana stock opened at $305.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.77 and a 200-day moving average of $393.91. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $299.23 and a one year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

