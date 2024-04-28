Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,524 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

