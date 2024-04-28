Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $1,427,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 6.3% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.5 %

UJAN stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

