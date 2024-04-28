Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $17.88 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 341,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,880,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 4.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $48.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

