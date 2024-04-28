Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,385 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,856,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 147,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $7,804,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $7,191,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BJUL opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

