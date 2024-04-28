Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 19,177 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,177 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Service Properties Trust worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,243,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after buying an additional 417,225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $6.23 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

