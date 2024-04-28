Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 32,844 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 205.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJO opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1157 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

