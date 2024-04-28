Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 2.3% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,170.27.

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,259.15 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $745.65 and a 12 month high of $1,269.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,203.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,061.40. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

