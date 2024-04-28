Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Blackstone by 43.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 255.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,073,000 after buying an additional 1,938,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $190,920,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $122.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.49. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.86%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.