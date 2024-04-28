Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 706,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,866,000 after purchasing an additional 98,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $189.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.08.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Several analysts have commented on DEO shares. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

