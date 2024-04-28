Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.11. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Diamondhead Casino Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.
About Diamondhead Casino
Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.
