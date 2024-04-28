Dohj LLC Buys New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

View Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE IQV traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $234.88. 697,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.17. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.