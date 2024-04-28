Dohj LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,051 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,956,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $452,374,000 after purchasing an additional 133,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.25. 7,185,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,387,159. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $84.29 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.55.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

