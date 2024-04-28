Dohj LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.15. The company had a trading volume of 440,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,049. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

