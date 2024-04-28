Dohj LLC Has $22.51 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,249 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 6.7% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dohj LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,670. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.49.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

