Dohj LLC Purchases 29,889 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 710.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.65. 2,258,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,920. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

