Dohj LLC Purchases 306 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dohj LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21,027.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $495.35. 2,727,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.