Dohj LLC Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.09. 3,636,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,426. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

