Dohj LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of IGEB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. 39,856 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
