Dohj LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IGEB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. 39,856 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1878 per share. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.