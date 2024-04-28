Dohj LLC Sells 8,447 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. 28,668,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,953,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

