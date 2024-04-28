Dohj LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.05. 716,646 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.80.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

